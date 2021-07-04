NE Portland apartments fire claims two lives, injures four others

Oregon-Northwest

Neighbor heard yelling, fireworks short time before

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people died and four were were injured early Sunday morning when fire burned through two apartment buildings in Northeast Portland, KGW reported.

Portland Fire & Rescue confirmed the deaths just before noon on Monday. Public Information Officer Terry Foster said there were "at least two fire deaths," suggesting crews are still searching for more victims at the fire scene.

Firefighters arrived just after 3:30 a.m. to find two apartment buildings fully engulfed in flames, according to a news release. Firefighters treated several patients on the scene. Two people were taken to the hospital, although we don’t yet know the extent of their injuries.

The fire happened near 22nd and Weidler in Northeast Portland. The first firefighters to arrive upgraded the call to “four alarms,” calling in additional help from across the city.

Fire crews say the apartment complex is made up of three separate buildings, and they were able to stop the fire from destroying one of them.

Fire investigators are still working to determine a cause and said it could take several days to complete their investigation.

But one neighbor who lives very near the apartments told KGW he heard yelling and fireworks going off shortly before the fire broke out.

“About a half hour before the event, I heard multiple fireworks, so I’m assuming that’s what it was,” said Quest Ratcliff.