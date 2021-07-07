Oregon Highway 58 closed for semi-truck removal after fatal crash; lane closure to follow

Oregon-Northwest

OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After Wednesday's full closure, repairs to damage from a fatal semi-truck crash will close one lane of a section of Oregon Highway 58, the Willamette Highway, near milepost 55.5 for about two weeks, ODOT reports.

A semi-truck driver from Silverton was killed Sunday, June 27 when his rig crashed through a guardrail and down a steep embankment on Highway 58 just west of the Salt Creek Tunnel, authorities said.

On Wednesday, between 4 a.m. and 2 p.m. there will be no access between mileposts 51 and 57 until the operation is complete.

Westbound OR 58: Closed at milepost 73. Large vehicles will have a spot to turn around. There will be local access to locations between milepost 73 and milepost 57.

Eastbound OR 58: Closed in Oakridge. There will be local access to locations between Oakridge and milepost 51.

Travelers should take alternate routes or delay the trip until after the closure. OR 126 McKenzie Highway, OR 22 and OR 138 are wildfire recovery areas and travelers should prepare for numerous cleanup work zones and delays on these routes.

A crane will be used to lift the truck from its location 200 feet down the embankment in a tree-covered area. The slope is steep and fragile, and boulders fell as crews unloaded the truck’s cargo this week. Crews need daylight to safely work around the truck.

Emergency services are staging equipment to respond to any wildfire emergency.

Repairs begin Thursday, to hold the slope below the road in place, rebuild and repave the shoulder, and replace the guardrail.