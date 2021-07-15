Crater Lake National Park set to implement full fire ban

Oregon-Northwest

CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK, Ore. (KTVZ) – With the warm, dry and breezy conditions and continued elevated risk for wildland fire in Southern Oregon, Crater Lake National Park announced Thursday it is implementing a full fire ban as of Saturday.

Here's the rest of the park's announcement;

The outlook is for above-normal, significant wildland fire potential for the next several months. To ensure public safety and to provide the highest degree of protection to park resources, the following fire restrictions will be implemented beginning 12:01 AM on Saturday July 17, and will remain in effect until further notice:



Campfires

Wood fires and charcoal fires are NOT allowed within Crater Lake National Park.

Portable stoves and lanterns using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel are allowed in campgrounds, picnic areas, backcountry areas and residential areas. Camp stoves must only be used in areas clear of flammable material for a distance of five feet in all directions and must remain attended at all times when in use.

Smoking

Smoking is permitted only in the following areas:

In vehicles, provided that an ashtray is used for ashes and butts.

While stopped in an area at least three (3) feet in diameter that is barren or free of all flammable materials. Ashes and butts must be disposed of safely and may not be discarded on the ground.

Fireworks

Fireworks are prohibited in the park at all times.

The purpose of these restrictions is to ensure the safety of park visitors and employees, and for the protection of the park’s natural and cultural resources. These restrictions are dependent upon fire activity and weather conditions and will remain in effect until conditions improve. These restrictions are implemented pursuant to the authority described in 36 Code of Federal Regulations 2.13(c), 2.21(a) and 2.38 (b).

Our goal is voluntary compliance; however, persons who fail to comply with these restrictions may be cited or arrested. Thank you for your cooperation.