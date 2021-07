3 arrested in fatal shooting of SW Washington sheriff’s detective

Oregon-Northwest

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities have arrested the third of three suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of a Clark County sheriff's detective.

The Columbian reports that 46-year-old Detective Sergeant Jeremy Brown was shot in his vehicle late Friday while conducting surveillance at a Vancouver apartment complex. Brown was a 15-year veteran of the sheriff's office.

The Vancouver Police Department says Guillermo O. Raya, 26, was arrested Sunday evening in Salem by the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offender task force and the Salem Police Department, and will be extradited to Clark County to face charges in the shooting.

Vancouver police said 28-year-old Abran Raya Leon and 35-year-old Misty Raya were arrested earlier on unrelated felony warrants after the shooting.

Police say three people were seen fleeing the area after the shooting. Their vehicle crashed near Padden Parkway and Interstate 205, and the three suspects ran, investigators said. Raya-Leon and Misty Raya were arrested after a large manhunt.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by The Columbian, witnesses told investigators that Guillermo Raya was paranoid that police were following him and confronted Brown as he sat in an unmarked SUV.