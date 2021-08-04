Brown supports Portland I-5 expansion proposal

Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown supports moving forward with a plan that would expand Interstate 5 through Portland’s Rose Quarter while spending more than $1 billion to build a “cap” over the freeway to rebuild a community wrecked by its initial construction.

Speaking before a meeting of stakeholder and advisory groups convened by the Oregon Department of Transportation, Brown also confirmed Tuesday she hopes to relocate a middle school perched on the highway’s fringes.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports such a move could grant additional space for the expansion process, and address concerns about poor air quality impacting students. The plan Brown landed on, known as “hybrid 3” is an attempt to address competing priorities different groups have brought to the controversial project.

