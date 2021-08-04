Gilchrist man killed in Hwy. 58 head-on crash near Willamette Pass

Oregon-Northwest

OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Gilchrist man was killed in a head-on crash on state Highway 58 near Willamette Pass Tuesday afternoon, Oregon State Police reported.

OSP Troopers from the Oakridge outpost, La Pine and Bend offices responded around 3 p.m. to the reported crash near milepost 61, OSP Captain Tim Fox said.

A preliminary investigation found that Jerry Edward Anderson, 61, of Gilchrist was heading west in a Nissan Sentra when he failed to negotiate a corner, Fox said.

The car crossed the eastbound lanes, struck a guardrail and collided head-on with a commercial motor vehicle driven by a 45-year-old Eugene man.

Anderson sustained fatal injuries, while the truck driver was unhurt, Fox said.

OSP was assisted at the crash scene by the Oakridge Fire Department.