Recreation sites near McKenzie Bridge closed due to 375-acre Knoll Fire

Oregon-Northwest

McKENZIE BRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Officials have issued an emergency area closure for the Knoll Fire on the Willamette National Forest. The lightning-caused 375-acre Knoll Fire is burning about seven miles northeast of McKenzie Bridge.

All roads, trails, developed recreation sites, dispersed camping, and entering of National Forest System Lands within the closure area are prohibited for the protection of public health and safety.

The following roads and recreations sites are closed to the public:

Roads : Forest Road 1506000, Forest Road 1506625, Forest Road 1506630, Forest Road 1506631, Forest Road 1506632, Forest Road 1506705, Forest Road 2600630, Forest Road 2600640, Forest Road 2600700, Forest Road 2600701, Forest Road 2600703, Forest Road 2654000 (Deer Creek Road), Forest Road 2650000, Forest Road 2655000.

: Forest Road 1506000, Forest Road 1506625, Forest Road 1506630, Forest Road 1506631, Forest Road 1506632, Forest Road 1506705, Forest Road 2600630, Forest Road 2600640, Forest Road 2600700, Forest Road 2600701, Forest Road 2600703, Forest Road 2654000 (Deer Creek Road), Forest Road 2650000, Forest Road 2655000. Campgrounds : Olallie Campground.

: Olallie Campground. Trails and Trailheads : McKenzie River National Trail (#3507).

: McKenzie River National Trail (#3507). Other Recreation Sites: Olallie Day Use Area, Deer Creek (Bigelow) Hot Springs, McKenzie River Viewpoint.

There are numerous hazards that pose a danger to public safety in the vicinity of this fire. Active fire and fire weakened trees make conditions unsafe for McKenzie River travel and hiking. Floating the McKenzie River is currently very dangerous. It’s advised to use alternate recreation areas. Details and updates about the Knoll Fire are available on the official incident web page on InciWeb (https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7790/) and the Knoll Fire Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/KnollFire/.

For more information about fire-related closures on the Willamette National Forest, including full text of closure orders and maps of the Bruler Fire, Knoll Fire, Middle Fork Complex, Kwis Fire (an incident within the Middle Fork Complex), and the Washington Ponds Fire, visit https://go.usa.gov/xFEP2. Please check back often for updates.

Campfires are still prohibited on the entire Willamette National Forest due to very high fire danger and ongoing active fires. Portable cooking stoves and lanterns using liquefied or bottled fuel (like propane) are still allowed as they can be instantly switched off. Visit our website for more information on fire restrictions: https://go.usa.gov/xFEPK.

For updates, please follow the Willamette National Forest Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/willamettenf or Twitter (@WillametteNF).