New Oregon law suspending graduation testing requirement sparks debate
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A new Oregon law that suspends a requirement for a basic-skills test in math, reading and writing to graduate high school is being praised by advocates as a way to rethink education standards and sharply criticized by others as a misguided effort that will hurt children’s learning in the long run.
Democratic Gov. Kate Brown signed Senate Bill 744 last month without much attention. The measure temporarily eliminates essential-skills testing through the 2022-2023 school year. That requirement had been put on a hold amid the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the closure of many schools and students to learn remotely.
The Oregon Department of Education has said the new law will allow the state to develop more equitable graduation requirements. Officials have been told to compare diploma requirements in different states and find ways to reduce disparities and ensure that graduation requirements are fair.
“Senate Bill 744 does not remove Oregon’s graduation requirements, and it certainly does not remove any requirements that Oregon students learn essential skills,” department spokesman Marc Siegel told Portland TV station KATU.
Rashelle Chase, founder of Mxm Bloc, an advocacy group led by Black women and focused on education and other social justice issues, said certain children struggle with exams and had been hurt by the testing requirements.
“Under the best of circumstances, in totally normal times with no pandemic, there are a number of children who don’t test well,” Chase said, including children of color, those in need of special education, low-income students and early language learners. She added that it’s “not a deficit on the part of those children.”
But others say testing is an important tool to assess students’ learning, and that eliminating the requirement could be hurtful.
“They serve as checkpoints, so that any kids who need extra help in getting those extra requirements, we can get them extra help to make sure they can graduate with the same proficiency as their peers,” said MacKensey Pulliam, founder of the Oregon Moms Union.
What is more equitable? It’s testing. The answers are in books. The test doesn’t care what color you are or aren’t. The testing doesn’t care where you come from..what’s more equitable than that?
Explain why there are so many bad drivers. They all passed a test.
Maybe Biden and whatshername will finally get their diplomas!
When I was in school we didn’t have standardized tests for any of these things. We took classes, did the work, took quizzes and tests for each individual class… and either passed or failed each of those classes. Having the magic number of 24 credits was how you graduated. Some people suck at taking tests, but are otherwise straight A students. Time for these tests to go away. You can gather your data and do your metrics in other ways.
The real world has tests. Perform or don’t. Our education system needs to be held accountable. A kid from Oregon should be as well educated as one from anywhere else. Higher education should know what they are getting when allowing students in.
They know they are getting great test takers and gamers milking the system. In my illustrious career, none of the mvp’s were the great test taker gamers. It’s obvious throughout society
This bill is as racist as it can get. Basically, it’s states that students of color aren’t able to learn as well as white students. WTF is wrong with those idiots in Salem?
I’ve never met a straight A student that couldn’t pass a test or graduate. Prove it!
Plenty of D- students passing tests however
“there are a number of children who don’t test well,” Chase said, including children of color, those in need of special education, low-income students and early language learners. She added that it’s “not a deficit on the part of those children.”
She’s right! It IS NOT a deficit on the part of the children, it is a deficit on the part of the school system.
“to make sure they can graduate with the same proficiency as their peers,”
How is it the same proficiency or equality with their peers, when the peers in other states are required to meet those standardized tests? How are the Oregon students that are headed to college run into the results of not taking those standardized tests, that are required to enter the higher education curriculum? Why will Oregon students end up having to take 1-2 years of pre-college classes, after high school and before college? (Many already have to!)
Right it’s “it’s not a deficit on the part of the children”, it’s a deficit on their parents who are also uneducated and producing another generation of kids that will go nowhere. Sad
“The Oregon Department of Education has said the new law will allow the state to develop more equitable graduation requirements.” More equitable graduation requirements?! Are these knuckleheads even listening to themselves? What this sentence says is, We, the State of Oregon, are going to produce more levels of illiteracy so they will be dependent on government,will vote Demoncrat to get all the free stuff that all the hard working taxpayers will pay for. This mentality will perpetuate a lack of motivation, drive & desire to be successful.
Let’s lower the standards so those who can’t cut it feel good about being stupid due to the lack of education the school system is providing them. The whole thing about having children is to raise them so they have better opportunities and a brighter future than what you had. That’s called setting the bar to a standard that will enable them to be successful. Not government dependent.
This so much Bs when I went to school the poorest of the kids always got the best grades as they wanted to better themselves, So now if you are of color Kate is saying you are so damn dumb we are going to help you.