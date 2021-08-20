Portland prepares for potentially violent weekend protests

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Demonstrations are expected between opposing groups in downtown Portland on Sunday. City leaders on Friday denounced violence and urged demonstrators to “choose to act peacefully.”

Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell says that all available personnel will be reporting for duty and that officers will arrest people engaging in violent activity and property destruction.

However, despite predicted clashes, officials say demonstrators should not expect to see police officers in the middle of the crowd, trying to keep people apart.

“This is our main message: if you are planning to come down to instigate fights with those you disagree with, don’t come,” Lovell said. “You should not expect to see police officers standing in the middle of the crowd trying to keep people apart. People should keep themselves apart and avoid physical confrontation.”

Lovell and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler did not name the groups expected to gather that “may choose to confront one another” at Tom McCall Waterfront Park on Sunday afternoon. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that it is far-right groups who are planning a rally. At this time, officials say no permits have been requested or issued for these events.

“Hate and hate groups have no place in our city. Violence has no place in our city. Bigotry has no place in our city,” Wheeler said. “We will not tolerate acts of violence, destruction, prejudice or intimidation.”

