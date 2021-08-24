Ex-Klamath Falls PD officer pleads guilty to charges of stealing meth, fentanyl from evidence room

Oregon-Northwest

MEDFORD, Ore. (KTVZ) — A former Klamath Falls police officer pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to stealing methamphetamine and fentanyl from an evidence room, prosecutors said.

Thomas Dwayne Reif, 28, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception, or subterfuge.

According to court documents, on or about Nov. 27, 2020, Reif is alleged to have entered the Klamath Falls Police Department’s temporary evidence room using an unauthorized key and removed an evidence item containing methamphetamine and fentanyl. Reif briefly left the evidence room before returning the evidence item to the evidence locker and leaving the facility.

Shortly thereafter, Reif overdosed while operating his police car. The car jumped a median, traveled into oncoming traffic and caused a multiple-vehicle accident. Reif was rushed to the hospital and successfully revived by medical personnel. Toxicology reports showed that Reif was under the influence of substances, including methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Investigators searched the personal locker assigned to Reif at the police department. Inside the locker, investigators found that Reif had concealed an evidence bag containing methamphetamine.

On May 20, a federal grand jury in Medford returned a two-count indictment charging Reif with possession of a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception, or subterfuge.

Reif faces a maximum sentence of four years in prison, a $250,000 fine and one year of supervised release. He will be sentenced on Nov. 23 before U.S. District Court Judge Michael J. McShane.

Acting U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon made the announcement.

This case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from Oregon State Police. It is being prosecuted by John C. Brassell, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon. Klamath Falls Police Department cooperated and provided assistance throughout the investigation.