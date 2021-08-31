Traffic alert: U.S. Highway 20 to close east of Sweet Home for 3 days for slide repair project

Oregon-Northwest

SWEET HOME, Ore. (KTVZ) — U.S. Highway 20 east of Sweet Home (mileposts 54-57) will be closed to thru traffic for three full days next week, Wednesday-Friday Sept. 8-10 so crews can install two culverts that are part of a landslide repair project just west of Sheep Creek.

The three-day full road closure begins at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10.

Crews have been working on the slide area since August 23 with single-lane closures and flaggers controlling two-way traffic Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. There are no lane closures at night, or on weekends and Labor Day.

The suggested alternative or detour routes during the full closure are OR 22 and OR 126.

A map of the detour routes can be found at this link: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/Projects/Project%20Images/DetourMap-Final-1.png

Access for pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will be available and identified through or around work zones.​​