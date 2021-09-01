It’ll take fall rains to put out the Middle Fork Complex fires north of Oakridge, officials say

Oregon-Northwest

Area closures remain, but Level 1 'Be Ready' evacuation notices lifted in Oakridge, Westfir

WESTFIR, Ore. (KTVZ) – Although good progress is being made, the Gales and Kwis Fires, part of the Middle Fork Complex, will not be contained until significant fall rains occur, and area closures could remain in place for some time, fire officials said Wednesday.

The Middle Fork Complex, a dozen fires reported just over a month ago nine miles north of Oakridge, have burned 20,593 acres and are 20% contained, officials said. The latest estimated containment date is Oct. 15.

“This is a long-duration incident,” said Incident Commander Brian Gales of Northwest Incident Management Team 13, which is overseeing the suppression efforts. “We expect firefighters to be on the ground actively working to suppress the fire until we get heavy, season ending rains, which could be all the way out into October.”

Both fires are burning in complex terrain in heavy fuels that can hold heat and fire for long periods of time and will require consistent, significant moisture to extinguish, officials said. Some areas may not be safe to enter for months to come.

For the past several days, fire activity has consistently picked up in the afternoons in the Briem, Buzzard Creek and Portland Creek drainages, and fire resources have concentrated on holding and reinforcing lines in those areas. Firefighters are also working to check spot fires in the Purdue and Delp Creek drainages.

Due to the decreasing threat to homes from the Kwis Fire, Lane County Sheriff's Office has lifted a “Level 1 – Be Ready” evacuation notification in Oakridge and Westfir. Willamette National Forest closure orders remain in place. Firefighters on Kwis continue to walk the fire perimeter inward to detect hot spots and extinguish heat.

Weather: Cool temperatures and high humidities. Tuesday made for moderate surface spread and overall calm fire behavior. A drying and warming trend will begin today that could lead to increased fire behavior later in the week.

Closures: Willamette National Forest area closures are in place as safety measures and aren’t correlated with evacuation levels being lifted. Overhanging trees, smoldering material, and firefighting operations and traffic continue to be hazards within the fire closure area. Full text of these orders and maps of closed areas on the Willamette National Forest can be found at https://go.usa.gov/xFEP2.

Hunting: No hunting is allowed in fire closure areas. Check current closures before you go: https://myodfw.com/articles/hunting-and-fire-danger-oregon Private land accessibility can be found at this website: http://www.ofic.com/private-forestland-closures/