FBI arrests Albany man, accused of threatening public official over vaccine

ALBANY, Ore. (KTVZ) -- FBI agents, assisted by Albany police, arrested a 64-year-old Albany man Wednesday on charges of interstate transmission of a threat and stalking over violent threats allegedly made to an Oregon public official.

The alleged threats by David Scott Ryder included three emailed messages between August 10 and 23, as well as a voicemail left on an office phone on August 23.

Some of the statements included:

“… all the people that won’t get your FAKE [expletive] vaccine are the same ones who you will see hang you in a public place for crimes against America. Resign today!!!”

“I wish you would show your face you punk! I’d take your WORTHLESS SOUL from you. [Expletive] ALL DEMOCRAT COMMUNISTS like you. Resign today! I’d love to get my [expletive] hands around your neck SCUM!!!”

“… if you don’t call me back, I’m going to start sending threats and then we’ll get some of your [expletive] little cop friends down here to see me and I’m going to [expletive] kill them. They come in my [expletive] yard. Anybody from the state or federal come in my yard, I’ll kill them.”

Ryder made his initial appearance before a U.S. magistrate judge Wednesday. The judge ordered him released pending further court proceedings, the FBI said. The official's name was not released.

“Threats of any kind against a public official are not acceptable in this country,” said Kieran L. Ramsey, special agent in charge of the FBI's Portland Division. “Anyone who has information about threatened criminal activity or violence should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or online at tips.fbi.gov.”