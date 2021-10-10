Oregon recognizes Indigenous Peoples Day; tribes see hope

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The second Monday in October, long celebrated as Columbus Day, will officially be recognized as Indigenous Peoples Day in Oregon.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports among tribal leaders in Oregon, the change represents overdue recognition and hope for the future, as well as a feeling that more could be done to recognize and support Indigenous communities.

The Legislature this spring overwhelmingly approved a bill declaring Oct. 11 to be Indigenous Peoples Day. The legislation was sponsored by the Legislature’s only Indigenous lawmakers, Rep. Tawna Sanchez and Rep. Teresa Alonso-Leon.

Oregon is one of 13 states to recognize the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples Day,

Oregon has many different Indigenous communities including nine federally recognized tribes: Burns Paiute of Harney County; Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians; Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde; Confederated Tribes of Siletz; Confederated Tribes of Umatilla Reservation; Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs; Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Indians; Coquille Indian Tribe; and Klamath Tribes. According to the 2020 census, there are 129,081 Oregonians who identify as full or part American Indian and Alaska Native, comprising 3.1% of the state’s population.

Oregon tribes said the local effort has been years in the making, with tribal officials and youth activists leading the way.

The Oregon legislation is explicit in its goal to establish Indigenous Peoples Day as an alternative to Columbus Day. Text of the legislation itself begins by saying Columbus’ voyage “opened the door to heinous crimes against humanity, including but not limited to the introduction of transatlantic slavery and genocidal acts against Indigenous People.”

For some Indigenous Oregonians, that denouncement is particularly important.

Brigette McConville, vice chair of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council, said the replacement of Columbus Day has been a long time coming.

“It was a false celebration to begin with,” she said. “When they started enacting this Indigenous day across the whole nation, I think it was good, I think it was positive, it brought up the morale of all Native people.”

