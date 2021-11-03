Oregon reports 64 more COVID-19 related deaths, 10 from C.O.; OHA adding 100s missed months ago

(Update: 10 of newly reported deaths from C. Oregon)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 64 newly reported COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 4,469, the Oregon Health Authority said Wednesday as it works to clear more than 500 earlier deaths not initially reported due to a computer issue.

Central Oregon health departments said the newly reported deaths included 10 from the region -- eight from Deschutes County, where the toll has reached 136, and two from Jefferson County, bringing its total to 60 deaths.

OHA also reported 1,128 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 369,815.

Reminder: State health officials to add more than 500 COVID-19 deaths due to technical error

Over the coming weeks, OHA will report approximately 550 deaths among people who died with COVID-19, but whose deaths only became recently known to state epidemiologists due to a technical computer error.

This will result in higher death totals as the backlog is resolved.

Wednesday afternoon, Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the state epidemiologist, and Dr. Kristen Dillon, senior advisor with Oregon Health Authority’s COVID Response and Recovery Unit, answered media questions concerning the newly authorized vaccine for children ages five through 11.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 527, which is 10 fewer than Tuesday. There are 116 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which means there has been no change from Tuesday.

There are 53 available adult ICU beds out of 686 total (8% availability) and 255 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,127 (6% availability).

11/3/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 53(8%) 22(6%) 5(6%) 12(13%) 2(3%) 1(10%) 4(8%) 7(27%) Adult non-ICU beds available 255(6%) 30(2%) 17(3%) 92(16%) 27(6%) 1(2%) 36(9%) 52(45%)

St. Charles Bend reported 64 COVID-19 patients as of early Wednesday, five of whom were in the ICU, with four on ventilators. None of the five ICU patients were fully vaccinated, the hospital said, while 46 of the 64 patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Wednesday that 17,000 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Tuesday. Of that total, 1,115 were initial doses, 815 were second doses and 8,000 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 7,013 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Tuesday.

The seven-day running average is now 17,000 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,317,989 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 2,030,215 doses of Moderna and 229,962 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Wednesday, 2,824,604 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,618,574 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Wednesday.

Cases and COVID-19 deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (18), Clackamas (87), Clatsop (5), Columbia (13), Coos (26), Crook (13), Curry (5), Deschutes (113), Douglas (42), Gilliam (1), Grant (5), Hood River (5), Jackson (77), Jefferson (26), Josephine (39), Klamath (22), Lake (5), Lane (42), Lincoln (15), Linn (68), Malheur (18), Marion (91), Morrow (1), Multnomah (131), Polk (38),Tillamook (10), Umatilla (30), Union (3), Wallowa (3), Wasco (11), Washington (128) and Yamhill (31).

