Oregon State Parks considers new rules for take-off, landing of drones at state parks, along coast

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has formed a committee to begin the process of amending the Oregon Administrative Rules guiding take-off and landing of drones in state parks and along the ocean shore.

A Rule Advisory Committee will meet virtually on Wednesday, Nov. 10 to review and discuss proposed changes to administrative rules. The agency intends to create rules to provide the clarity needed for drone pilots, hobbyists and the general public to know where drone take-off and landing is allowed and prohibited within a state park and along the ocean shore.

The committee will also discuss any financial or economic effects of the proposed rules on businesses, local governments or other stakeholders.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m. and is open to the public. Anyone wishing to view the public meeting will need to register via https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_37-oa0iSTDaDu00iUb7_1g

The agenda does not include time for public comment. After the committee review, the rule will open for public comment. Details will be posted on the Proposed OPRD Rules web page.

OPRD appointed members to the Rule Advisory Committee. Members comprise individuals who helped develop the legislation, active visitors to state parks and outdoor recreation professionals.

Individuals who require special accommodations to view the meeting should contact Katie Gauthier at least three days in advance of the meeting at 503-510-96 78 or katie.gauthier@oregon.gov.