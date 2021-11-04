Roseburg tow truck driver struck, killed by semi-truck on I-5

ROSEBURG, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Roseburg tow truck driver was killed when a semi-truck driver failed to move over on Interstate 5 Wednesday night and struck him and his truck, Oregon State Police reported.

Henry Lichtwald, 63, with Walt’s Tow Company, was recovering a vehicle on southbound I-5 near milepost 126 when the crash occurred shortly before 11 p.m., troopers said.

Lichtwald died at the scene, OSP said. The semi driver, from British Columbia, immediately pulled over and cooperated in the investigation, they added.

The freeway was closed for just over an hour and restricted to one lane for 3-4 hours to clear the vehicles.

OSP released no information on any initial charges involving the semi driver.