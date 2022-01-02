NE Salem resident fatally shoots man suspected of trying to break into home

SALEM, Ore. (KGW) — A northeast Salem resident shot and killed an unknown man suspected of trying to break into their home Sunday evening, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said.

At just before 7:00 p.m., deputies were called to a disturbance at a home on 45th Avenue Northeast near Iberis Street Northeast, KGW reported.

A 911 caller reported an unknown male had tried to break into the home and that a resident had shot the intruder, deputies said.

First responders pronounced the suspect dead at the scene. There were no other reported injuries.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Unit are investigating the incident.

The sheriff's office did not release any other initial information due to this being an active investigation.

The agency asked anyone with information about the incident to submit tips online at https://www.co.marion.or.us/SO/Pages/tip411.aspx or by texting TIPMCSO and their tip to 847411.