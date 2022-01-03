Oregon DMV can now register emergency contacts, to alert family faster after a crash

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- If you are in a crash or other situation where you can’t communicate with emergency responders, a new service for Oregonians will help police contact your family faster.

With today’s speed of online information, especially with mobile phone video and pictures through social media, there is a risk your friends and family could learn you’re in an emergency before law enforcement can contact your family. That’s a traumatic way to get such critical information – and possibly misinformation.

That’s one reason many states, including Oregon, are setting up emergency contact registries through their DMVs.

The 2021 Oregon Legislature, under House Bill 3125, created an emergency contact service for Oregon residents. Starting Jan. 3, 2022, you can register up to two people, age 18 and older, as emergency contacts for situations where you can’t communicate.

Only Oregon law enforcement personnel will be able to access your emergency contact information. They are able to do so securely through their patrol cars so they can contact your loved ones quickly.

Your emergency contacts can be anyone you choose – family or friends. The only exception is if you are under age 18 – then you must include a parent or legal guardian as one of your contacts.

A parent or legal guardian can also register as an emergency contact for their children under 18 years old.

To register, go to DMV2U.Oregon.gov and sign in to "Access My DMV Profile." You need to have an Oregon driver license, permit or identification card to register with the service.

Ask your family and friends to register their emergency contacts too!

The emergency contact registry is the newest among more than 20 services DMV has created on DMV2U in the past two years. These and other new DMV services are part of ODOT’s commitment to put new technology to use to make Oregon’s transportation system safer, more efficient and more user friendly.

Now you can! At DMV2U

Before you visit a DMV office, see if you can get the DMV service you need at DMV2U.Oregon.gov.

DMV has added over 20 new services to DMV2U, including driver license renewal, and you can make an appointment for services that must be done in person – such as applying for a new license or the Real ID option for air travel.

Get ready for air travel now

If you travel by air or might in the future, make sure you have identification acceptable at airport security checkpoints. Starting in May 2023, you will need a Real ID-compliant form of ID for all flights such as a Real ID-compliant state driver license, passport, passport card or U.S. military ID.

Don’t wait until the rush for Real ID licenses and passports! If you want the Real ID option on your Oregon driver license or ID card, you must apply in person – walk in or by appointment.

To make sure you have all you need for Real ID, create your own checklist of documents you’ll need to bring to DMV with our online tool at Oregon.gov/RealID.