Memorial service set for fallen St. Paul volunteer firefighter; donations accepted
ST. PAUL, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Thursday, February 3rd, the St. Paul Fire District as well as other mutual aid partners,
responded to a reported barn fire at Champoeg Creek and McKay Rd. During firefighting efforts, an explosion occurred fatally injuring St. Paul Firefighter Austin Smith.
An Oregon State Fire Marshal incident management team is assisting the St. Paul Fire
District in planning the memorial.
Memorial Service
The memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 1 PM PST. The location
will be at the St. Paul Rodeo grounds, 4174 Malo Ave NE, St Paul, OR 97137. The memorial
service is open to the public, but as this will be a full firefighter honor memorial service, we
are expecting a large presence of first responders with many pieces of equipment. A
procession is planned, and to assist with the coordination of first responders, we ask that if
your agency is planning to attend, please complete the form at this link
https://forms.gle/hDqSiJumCRaTu59n6 by end of day, Tuesday, February 8th. More detail will
be made available to first responders later this week.
Donations
There are several options for donations. In lieu of flowers, donations to either the St. Paul
Fire District or the GoFundMe account for family expenses is preferred.
St. Paul Fire District
4233 Church Ave NE
P.O. Box 1
St. Paul, OR 97137
www.stpaulfire.org
Firefighter Austin Smith family expenses GoFundMe page: https://tinyurl.com/2p8z2sy8
Contact Information
Memorial service Public Information Officer: Gert Zoutendijk – (503) 807-8207
St. Paul Fire District Public Information Officer: Mark Daniel – (503) 451-0006
General information and donation information line: (971) 264-1808
