Memorial service set for fallen St. Paul volunteer firefighter; donations accepted

ST. PAUL, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Thursday, February 3rd, the St. Paul Fire District as well as other mutual aid partners,

responded to a reported barn fire at Champoeg Creek and McKay Rd. During firefighting efforts, an explosion occurred fatally injuring St. Paul Firefighter Austin Smith.

An Oregon State Fire Marshal incident management team is assisting the St. Paul Fire

District in planning the memorial.

Memorial Service

The memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 1 PM PST. The location

will be at the St. Paul Rodeo grounds, 4174 Malo Ave NE, St Paul, OR 97137. The memorial

service is open to the public, but as this will be a full firefighter honor memorial service, we

are expecting a large presence of first responders with many pieces of equipment. A

procession is planned, and to assist with the coordination of first responders, we ask that if

your agency is planning to attend, please complete the form at this link

https://forms.gle/hDqSiJumCRaTu59n6 by end of day, Tuesday, February 8th. More detail will

be made available to first responders later this week.

Donations

There are several options for donations. In lieu of flowers, donations to either the St. Paul

Fire District or the GoFundMe account for family expenses is preferred.

St. Paul Fire District

4233 Church Ave NE

P.O. Box 1

St. Paul, OR 97137

www.stpaulfire.org

Firefighter Austin Smith family expenses GoFundMe page: https://tinyurl.com/2p8z2sy8

Contact Information

Memorial service Public Information Officer: Gert Zoutendijk – (503) 807-8207

St. Paul Fire District Public Information Officer: Mark Daniel – (503) 451-0006

General information and donation information line: (971) 264-1808