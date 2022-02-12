Three Oregon mayors push for state emergency homeless shelter money

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is leading an effort to pressure the state to immediately pay for temporary homeless shelters, a week after announcing a planned crackdown on homeless camps near busy roadways.

Wheeler joined Mosier Mayor Arlene Burns and Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis in announcing the idea to other mayors at a Friday call for the League of Oregon Cities, a coalition that lobbies the Oregon legislature, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.

The three leaders said they wanted to unite in the effort.

Wheeler’s emergency order last week prohibits homeless people from camping on dangerous high-crash corridors in the city but it didn’t address where people camping are supposed to go.

Currently, Multnomah County can shelter from 1,400 to 1,500 people year-round. There were about 4,000 people experiencing homelessness in Multnomah County in 2019, the last time there was a finalized count.

Wheeler vowed to oppose any solution coming out of the governor’s office that did not fund homeless services in other cities.

“This is an Oregon issue, not just a Portland issue,” Wheeler said.

Governor spokesperson Charles Boyle’s office said addressing Oregon’s housing crisis was one of the governor’s “top priorities” and that she was pursuing “the same evidenced-based strategies to address housing and homelessness issues as our West Coast neighbors.” He said they had not seen the proposals by the mayors, but would review them if brought to the legislature.