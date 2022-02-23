Oregon lawmakers OK bill to let college athletes receive royalties for use of name, image

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Legislature approved a bill Wednesday to allow Oregon’s college athletes to receive royalties for the use of their name, image, or likeness.

Senate Bill 1505, championed by Senate President Peter Courtney and co-sponsored by Senators James Manning, Jr. (D-Eugene) and Kate Lieber (D-Beaverton), builds on Oregon’s work during the 2021 session to ensure college athletes are treated and compensated fairly.

“This bill levels the playing field,” said Courtney (D-Salem). “College athletes prop up a billion-dollar industry. They have more than earned their share. We can’t just help our star athletes. A quarterback can’t throw a pass when he’s on his back. We’re making sure every member of a team can benefit from their play on the field or court.”

Under Senate Bill 1505, producers of college team jerseys, video games, and trading cards must pay a royalty to each college athlete whose name, image, or likeness (NIL) is used. The bill was created with input from Oregon college athletes and received support from both the University of Oregon and Oregon State University.

The bill builds on the work done by Senate Bill 5 during the 2021 session, which gave Oregon’s college athletes the right to earn compensation for the use of their name, image, and likeness. Oregon is now joined by 28 other states who have passed similar laws. Senate Bill 1505 moves Oregon ahead of these states, increasing fairness for our athletes and keeping Oregon’s colleges and universities competitive.

Senate Bill 1505 was approved unanimously by the Senate earlier this month and passed the House today with a 47-7 vote. The bill now heads to the Governor’s desk and would take effect on July 1 with her signature.