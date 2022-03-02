Masks to be optional at Oregon DMV offices, during driving tests starting March 14

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Masks will be optional for customers indoors at Oregon DMV offices and inside cars during DMV drive tests starting Monday, March 14.

The requirement for masks inside state offices officially ends March 12 – a Saturday. At DMV, this will take effect when offices open the following Monday.

“As a reminder, masks are still required for both DMV employees and customers inside DMV offices and on drive tests through Friday, March 11,” DMV Administrator Amy Joyce said. “Even after the mask requirement ends, you will still see customers and employees wearing masks by their own choice in DMV offices.”

DMV offices are open for walk-in service or by appointment. However, staff shortages or winter weather occasionally force an office to close for a day or more. Before you visit a DMV office, see if you can get the DMV service you need at DMV2U.Oregon.gov or make sure your local office is open by checking at OregonDMV.com.

“When you visit an office, please continue to be patient and courteous with other customers and our staff, and help us get Oregonians what they need as smoothly as we can,” Joyce said. “DMV offices are almost always busy because of the pandemic and staffing shortages, and we get busier during the summer – and as we get closer to the May 2023 Real ID requirement at airports.”

DMV and other state agencies follow the guidelines of the Oregon Health Authority in setting COVID-19 safety requirements. DMV also sped up deployment of new online services so that many customers could get the services they need from home.

“We will always encourage people to use DMV2U for convenience. Many of our services, including replacing plates, renewing your vehicle registration, and changing your address can be done without ever needing to come to a DMV office. You can also schedule your own behind-the-wheel drive test appointment using DMV2U,” Joyce said.

Oregon DMV partners that are private businesses – such as drive test providers, driving schools and teen driver education – may choose to continue mask requirements under their own business rules after March 11.

Get ready for air travel now

If you travel by air or might in the future, make sure you have identification acceptable at airport security checkpoints. Starting in May 2023, you will need a Real ID-compliant form of ID for all flights such as a Real ID-compliant driver license, a passport, passport card or U.S. military ID.

Don’t wait until the rush for Real ID licenses and passports! If you want the Real ID option on your Oregon driver license or ID card, you must apply in person – walk in or by appointment.

To make sure you have all you need for Real ID, create your own checklist of documents you’ll need to bring to DMV with our online tool at Oregon.gov/RealID.