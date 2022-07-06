Justin Hwang named new Oregon Republican Party chairman

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – On Wednesday, the Oregon Republican Party officially welcomed Justin Hwang as its new chairman. Hwang, who was elected as vice-chair in May, stepped up to fill the vacancy after Herman Baertschiger resigned as chairman of the state party.

Hwang released the following statement regarding his new role:

“I am humbled and honored to serve as the new Chair of the Oregon Republican Party. I want to thank the ORP delegates and ORP leadership, including former Chair Baertschiger, for believing in me. I’m excited to bring a fresh voice to the Party along with my years of experience as a small business owner. My colleagues and I are ready to get to work and we only have one vision in mind for 2022 – to elect more Republicans to office. With record inflation and insane gas prices, rampant homelessness, and lack of leadership from Kate Brown and Joe Biden, we know that Oregonians are fed up and ready for change. The ORP is committed to doing the work to ensure the red wave comes to Oregon this November. We have strong Republicans up and down the ballot this year and I’m excited to work with all of them!”

Justin Hwang is the first Asian-American and first Korean American to be serve as chairman of the Oregon Republican Party. Hwang is a small business owner with more than 30 restaurants across the Portland metro area and a former state legislative candidate.