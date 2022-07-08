Gov. Brown orders flags to half staff in honor of assassinated former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Gov. Kate Brown on Friday ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Sunday in honor and remembrance of former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe.

"Prime Minister Abe was much more than a friend of America — he was a passionate advocate of strengthening the U.S.-Japan bond at every opportunity. He deeply valued the work of Japan’s diplomatic corps, including ensuring the office in Portland continued its efforts to strengthen regional relationships throughout Oregon," Brown said. "Dan and I are sending our deepest condolences to Mr. Abe's family and friends, and equally to all the people of Japan."

The full Presidential Proclamation is available on the White House's website.