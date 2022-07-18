Southern Oregon man accused of attempted murder, shooting alleged theft suspect at roadblock

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A southern Oregon man faces attempted murder and other charges, accused of setting up a roadblock and shooting a person who allegedly stole items from his property, Jackson County sheriff’s deputies said.

The victim was shot three times while driving past the suspect, Douglas Walker, 64, of Williams, on a public roadway, deputies said.

Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, deputies received a report of shots fired and a car speeding off on Thompson Creek Road. About 45 minutes later, the shooting victim knocked on a resident’s door on Highway 238 and reported being shot.

An air ambulance took the victim to an area hospital, where deputies said he was out of surgery Sunday and in recovery.

Williams called the sheriff’s office Saturday night and said he’d set up a roadblock on Thompson Creek Road and shot at a person who allegedly stole items from his property, deputies said, adding that the shooting did not take place near the reported theft.

Walker is charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Detectives are investigating the case.