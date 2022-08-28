Skip to Content
Oregon-Northwest
By
today at 3:05 PM
Published 8:23 AM

Police probe early morning blast at Portland food cart area

KTVZ

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities suspect a propane tank was the source of an early morning explosion among a group of food carts in downtown Portland on Sunday.

The blast reported at about 3:40 a.m. shattered a large number of windows in the surrounding block, the Portland Police Bureau said.

Officers searched the area but found no one with any injuries.

Area streets were temporarily closed as a bomb squad swept the area for potential explosive devices.

Article Topic Follows: Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content