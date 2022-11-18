Skip to Content
Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 10:30 PM

OSP trooper’s I-5 traffic stop leads to car search, discovery of 12 lbs. of suspected fentanyl pills

Oregon State Police trooper found 5 bags holding about 12 lbs. of suspected fentanyl pills during I-5 traffic stop
Oregon State Police
Oregon State Police trooper found 5 bags holding about 12 lbs. of suspected fentanyl pills during I-5 traffic stop

ALBANY, Ore. (KTVZ) – An Oregon State Police trooper’s late-night traffic stop on Interstate 5 south of Albany turned into a drug bust and seizure of about 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills fond hidden in the trunk.

The trooper pulled the driver over around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday for failure to drive in its lane on northbound I-5 near milepost 227.

“During the traffic stop, the trooper noticed signs of criminal activity and requested consent to search, which was granted by the occupants of the vehicle,” according to a news release Friday.

During the search the trooper found five large plastic bags containing about 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills.

The 22-year-old male driver and 18-year-old female passenger, both from Scottsdale, Arizona, were released after being interviewed about their involvement, OSP said, adding that charges will be referred to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Article Topic Follows: Oregon-Northwest

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content