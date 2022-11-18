OSP trooper’s I-5 traffic stop leads to car search, discovery of 12 lbs. of suspected fentanyl pills

ALBANY, Ore. (KTVZ) – An Oregon State Police trooper’s late-night traffic stop on Interstate 5 south of Albany turned into a drug bust and seizure of about 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills fond hidden in the trunk.

The trooper pulled the driver over around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday for failure to drive in its lane on northbound I-5 near milepost 227.

“During the traffic stop, the trooper noticed signs of criminal activity and requested consent to search, which was granted by the occupants of the vehicle,” according to a news release Friday.

During the search the trooper found five large plastic bags containing about 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills.

The 22-year-old male driver and 18-year-old female passenger, both from Scottsdale, Arizona, were released after being interviewed about their involvement, OSP said, adding that charges will be referred to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.