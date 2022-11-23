Dept. of Corrections I-5 cleanup crew finds small backpack with human skull inside, OSP reports

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – An Oregon Department of Corrections cleanup crew working Monday morning along Interstate 5 on the north end of Salem made a grisly discovery: a small backpack with a human skull inside, Oregon State Police said.

OSP troopers responded around 9:20 a.m. to the reported suspicious object on northbound I-5 near milepost 260, the agency said Wednesday night.

Troopers with OSP’s Salem Area Command took possession of the small backpack, which contained a human skull, they said.

The skull was brought to the State Medical Examiner’s Office, which will investigate the identity.

“The skull had no identifiable features,” OSP reported, “but was most likely that of a female in her late 30s to 40s.”

No further information is available at this time, OSP said.