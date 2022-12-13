Wyden, FCC to host Wednesday webinar for Oregonians on new broadband maps

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., announced Tuesday that he and federal broadband officials will be hosting a virtual discussion on Wednesday for Oregonians to provide their input on the design of new broadband maps that accurately capture where dead spots must be addressed.

The virtual discussion beginning at 12:30 pm PT on Wednesday with officials from the Federal Communications Commission and the National Technology and Information Administration is accessible at this Zoom link.

“I battled successfully to ensure the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes big investments in broadband to help close the digital divide in Oregon for schoolchildren, small business owners, health care providers and more,” Wyden said. “I know from getting around Oregon in town halls, Main Street walks and chats in the grocery store checkout line just how deep this divide stretches across the state.

“You can’t have big league infrastructure with little league broadband,” Wyden said. “And an accurate broadband map is essential to set a path toward that big-league infrastructure and bridging the digital divide in Oregon.”

The new National Broadband Map will replace the FCC’s old, inaccurate maps, which overstated how many Oregonians had access to high-quality internet service and prevented Oregon communities from receiving federal funding for broadband investment.

Wyden said the Zoom discussion with the federal agencies provides Oregonians an opportunity to ask questions about how they can help improve the data on the map by searching for their address, reviewing the information shown, and filing a challenge, or requesting a correction, if something is wrong.

“These new maps show the federal government’s best estimate of where high-speed internet is – and isn’t – in Oregon and across the country, based on the claims of internet service providers,” Wyden said. “Every Oregonian has the opportunity to review the maps and pinpoint any issues. It’s up to all of us to challenge any incorrect information.”