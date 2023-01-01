Skip to Content
Driver in stolen car dies after hitting multiple parked cars in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A driver died after crashing into multiple parked vehicles in southeast Portland early Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a crash in the 2600 block of Southeast 125th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a car had crashed into several parked vehicles on the street. The driver was found dead.

The driver has not been identified and a cause of the crash has not been released. PPB said they learned the car involved was stolen.

The major crash team is investigating. Anyone with any information is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-47.

