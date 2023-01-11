Mega Millions jackpot grows to estimated $1.35 billion; $1 million winning ticket sold in Eugene

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – As the Mega Millions jackpot grows to an estimated $1.35 billion, a lucky player in Oregon will be cashing in on a $1 million winning ticket. That ticket was sold in Eugene on Monday and matched five of the six winning numbers in Tuesday’s drawing.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday’s drawing is now at $1.35 billion for the annuity or $707.9 million in cash. It’s the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history. In Oregon, the largest Mega Millions prize won was $3 million in 2019, when two players won on separate occasions.

Oregon Lottery retailers are seeing a boost in sales from the record setting jackpot. Amod Chhetri owns the St. Johns Deli & Grocery and 82 Powell Deli and Grocery and estimates he’s selling 2,000 to 3,000 tickets a day, as players get in line with excitement.

“The jackpot is very tempting to our customers,” he said. “Those who have never bought in their lifetime are buying.”

Since Saturday, when the Mega Millions jackpot reached $1 billion, the Oregon Lottery has sold over $3.15 million in tickets. Approximately a third of those sales will be returned to state beneficiaries to support economic development, education, veteran services and more.

Mega Millions is a multi-state jackpot operated by 45 states, plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Oregon Lottery recommends that you always sign the back of your winning ticket to ensure you can claim your prize. In the event of winning a jackpot, players should consult with a trusted financial planner or similar professional to develop a plan for their winnings. Players also have a year to claim their prize.

Since the Oregon Lottery began selling tickets on April 25, 1985, it has earned nearly $15 billion for economic development, public education, outdoor school, state parks, veteran services, and watershed enhancements. For more information on the Oregon Lottery visit www.oregonlottery.org.