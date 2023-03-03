BLM seeks public input on stepped-up aquatic, riparian restoration projects east of the Cascades

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bureau of Land Management Oregon/Washington said Friday it is asking for input on plans to step up its aquatic and riparian restoration activities on lands east of the Cascades.

The goal is to accelerate the pace and scale of the BLM’s restoration projects to improve the ecological condition of these areas and habitat for fish and wildlife species, the agency said in a news release, which continues in full below:

“Public input on where restoration should occur and the way it should be conducted will help us develop meaningful projects that will benefit these important areas,” said Todd Curtis, Deputy State Director for Resources in Oregon and Washington.

The BLM is considering:

(1) Plantings and vegetation treatments, including conifer and juniper thinning where encroachment is impacting the riparian area hydrology.

(2) Improving water developments such as springs and reservoirs.

(3) In-stream, pond, lake, wetland, and floodplain enhancements, including the addition of large woody debris and other in-stream structures, streambank stabilization, berm removals, head-cut restoration, and channel relocations.

(4) Culvert and fish screen installation, repair, and replacement.

(5) Road erosion control measures and road decommissioning.

The BLM is seeking input on how those actions could be implemented, additional approaches that should be considered, and potential environmental issues or concerns. Officials are also looking for any advice on areas the BLM should consider prioritizing and/or excluding for restoration actions.

In the programmatic National Environmental Policy Act document, BLM experts will analyze a collection of aquatic and riparian habitat restoration activities on BLM-administered lands in Oregon and Washington east of the Cascade Mountains.

Please provide your feedback to the BLM by April 14, 2023. Comments can be submitted via email: BLM_East_ORWA_Aquatic_EA@blm.gov or mail to BLM, Eastside Aquatic Restoration EA, ATTN: OR 932, 1220 SW 3rd Ave., Portland, Oregon 97204. Information regarding this project will be posted at https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2023454/510.