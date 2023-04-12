OLCC seeks public comment on proposal to double 50-cent surcharge on distilled spirits

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Board of Commissioners of the Oregon Liquor & Cannabis Commission will accept written public comment on a possible doubling of the current 50-cent surcharge on each bottle of distilled spirits to $1 per bottle.

Commissioners will listen to verbal comments on this potential increase at the April 20 and May 18 commission meetings.

Verbal Comment: In order to offer verbal testimony at the April 20th Commission meeting, email laura.paul@oregon.gov by April 18 at 5 p.m.

To speak at the May 18th Commission meeting, email laura.paul@oregon.gov by May 16 at 5 p.m. Your name will be placed on the agenda for the meeting you ask to speak at.

Written Public Comment: Per OAR 845-015-0138, the Commission shall consider any written or verbal comments before implementing such a price increase.

Written comments can be submitted beginning April 12, through June 5 at 5 PM to:

Laura Paul, Executive Assistant

9079 SE McLoughlin Blvd.

Portland, OR 97222

laura.paul@oregon.gov

Commission Action: The Board of Commissioners will vote on the matter at the regularly scheduled June 15th commission meeting.

Background:

The current $0.50 per bottle ($0.25 per mini bottle) surcharge was recently extended through the 2023-25 biennium. The Commission will be considering an additional $0.50 per bottle surcharge ($0.25 per mini bottle) for the 2023-25 biennium.

If the surcharge is increased by an additional $0.50 per bottle ($0.25 per mini bottle), it is forecasted to generate an additional $45.2 million for the 2023-2025 biennium. Surcharge revenue is distributed to the State General Fund.

The seven citizen commissioners are the policy-making body of the OLCC. They meet monthly for one day to make decisions on liquor and marijuana licenses, rules, contested case hearings and appointments of liquor store agents. Commission meetings are held every month. Agenda items and meeting information can be obtained on-line at http://www.oregon.gov/OLCC/pages/public_meetings.aspx

Did you know that in the last two years, the OLCC distributed more than $625 million to Oregon's General Fund, Cities, Counties, and Drug and Alcohol Abuse Programs? See the distribution of dollars on OLCC's Website.