Gov. Kotek signs Oregon CHIPS Act, $210 million bid to retain, lure more semiconductor business

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With lawmakers and advocates on hand, Gov. Tina Kotek signed Senate Bill 4 – the Oregon CHIPS Act – into law during a ceremonial bill signing Thursday after both bills passed the Legislature with bipartisan support last week.

Senate Bill 4 dedicates $190 million to develop a grant and loan program to support semiconductor businesses looking to expand in Oregon, providing the opportunity for significant federal funding support provided by the CHIPS and Science Act that Congress passed and President Biden signed last August.

It also funds $10 million to help communities prepare land for manufacturing sites and $10 million for a University Innovation Research fund that will help public universities secure federal research grants.

Governor Kotek made the following statement about the impact of the bill:

“Oregon has been at the center of the semiconductor industry in the United States for decades. This bill is an absolutely essential tool for leading a coordinated effort with the private sector to ensure we can compete for federal funds to expand advanced manufacturing in Oregon. We are poised to lay the foundation for the next generation of innovation and production of semiconductors. I want to thank Senators Sollman and Knopp, and Representatives Bynum and Wallan for championing this bill in the state legislature.”