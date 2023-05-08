Gov. Kotek orders flags lowered to half-staff in honor, remembrance of Allen, Texas shooting victims

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Tina Kotek ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff immediately Monday in honor and remembrance of the victims of the horrific tragedy in Allen, Texas.

The order is in accordance with a national proclamation, found here. She said the flag should be flown at half-staff until sunset on Thursday.

“I am deeply saddened and disturbed by the shooting in Allen, Texas that claimed the lives of eight people, including children," Kotek said. "Tragedies like these shake entire communities, and our country. They send a message that people are not safe performing acts of daily living. This should not have happened. My thoughts are with the families of the victims and the people that witnessed this horrifying event.”