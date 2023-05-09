Oregon DHS to replace SNAP food benefits for victims of card skimming, other electronic theft

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Starting Monday, May 22, the Oregon Department of Human Services will begin replacing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for victims of electronic theft who have had benefits stolen from their Electrotonic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards.

Electronic theft includes card skimming, card cloning and other similar methods.

Thanks to the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023, ODHS can soon begin to replace SNAP benefits that were stolen electronically on or after Oct. 1, 2022.

After May 22, people in Oregon whose SNAP benefits were stolen should request replacement benefits immediately.

People who know their SNAP benefits were stolen between Oct. 1, 2022, and May 22, 2023, must request replacement benefits by June 21, 2023. ODHS cannot replace benefits that were stolen before Oct. 1, 2022.

People who discover their SNAP benefits were stolen after May 22 will have 30 days from the date they discover the theft to request replacement benefits.

“We know that many individuals and families in Oregon rely on the food assistance they receive through their EBT cards to meet their basic needs and to get enough healthy food for themselves and their families,” said Claire Seguin, interim director of the ODHS Self-Sufficiency Programs. “We are glad to be able to replacement benefits that were stolen due to EBT card skimming fraud and we encourage people to take steps to protect their benefits.”

How to request replacement SNAP benefits

Visit the ODHS website at https://www.oregon.gov/dhs/assistance/food-benefits/pages/replacement%20-benefits.aspx for information on how to request benefits via email or mail.

Visit a local office. Find an office near you at https://www.oregon.gov/dhs/Offices/Pages/one-services.aspx

Call the ONE customer service center at 1-800-699-9075

If your Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits are stolen

You can request replacement benefits by contacting:

Your family coach

The ONE customer service center at 1-800-699-9075

Local Self-Sufficiency Programs Office, find an office online at https://www.oregon.gov/dhs/Offices/Pages/Self-Sufficiency.aspx.

How to protect your EBT card information:

Freeze your card immediately after each use and unfreeze it before making purchases. This can be done in the “Freeze Card” section under “Account Services” by visiting Cardholder.ebtEdge.com or using the ebtEdge mobile app.

Block purchases made outside of Oregon and online purchases. These blocks can be removed by you when necessary. This can be done in the “Protect My Account” section under “Account Services” by visiting Cardholder.ebtEdge.com or using the ebtEdge mobile app.

Keep your PIN secret. Do not share your PIN with anyone outside your household. Cover the keypad when you enter your PIN on a machine.

Check your EBT account regularly for unauthorized charges. If you notice any, cancel your card immediately.

How to cancel your card: Outside of business hours: Call the 24-hour toll-free customer service line at 1-888-997-4447 to cancel your card and protect your benefits. Then call the replacement card line below during business hours to get a new card and PIN. During business hours: Call the toll-free replacement card line at 1-855-328-6715 to order a replacement card. The replacement line is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You will get a replacement card by mail, usually within five business days.

Check card reading machines to make sure there’s nothing suspicious overlayed or attached to the card swiper or keypad. The overlays can be difficult to detect but are often bigger than the original machine and may hide parts of the machine.

Sometimes scammers use text messages to obtain EBT card numbers and PINs, and steal SNAP benefits. These are known as phishing scams and are a type of fraud. ODHS will never send a text message to request your information. Do not provide your EBT card number or PIN by phone or text.

Resources to help meet basic needs

About SNAP

Administered by ODHS, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1 million eligible, low-income families and individuals in Oregon, including many older adults and people with disabilities. Oregonians in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP, child care, cash assistance and Medicaid. Learn more at https://govstatus.egov.com/or-dhs-benefits. For local resources in your area, such as food or shelter, please call 2-1-1 or reach out to the state’s Aging and Disability Resource Connection (ADRC) at 1-855-ORE-ADRC or 1-855-673-2372.