Oregon officials reopen recreational crabbing coastwide after domoic acid levels decline

NEWPORT, Ore. (KTVZ) — Effective immediately, the Oregon Department of Agriculture and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife have reopened recreational crabbing (ocean, bays, and estuaries) from eight miles north of Winchester Bay (43° 47' at Tahkenitch Creek) to Cape Blanco (42° 50'). Recreational crabbing is now open coastwide in Oregon.

Recent test results from the area show domoic acid levels have dropped and are below the alert level. This area had closed on May 1 after test results showed levels above the human health closure limit.

ODA tests for shellfish toxins twice per month, as tides and weather permit. Reopening an area closed for biotoxins requires two consecutive tests with results below the closure limit. Domoic acid is produced by algae and originates in the ocean.

It is recommended that recreational crab harvesters also always eviscerate crab before cooking. This includes removing and discarding the viscera, internal organs and gills.

Always call ODA's shellfish biotoxin safety hotline at (800)448-2474 or visit their webpage before crabbing to get the latest information on

closures, https://www.oregon.gov/oda/programs/foodsafety/shellfish/pages/shellfishclosures.aspx.

For more information on recreational crabbing visit https://myodfw.com/crabbing-clamming.

#