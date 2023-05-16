Eastern Oregon’s historic Frenchglen Hotel seeks its perfect match to run the place: Could it be you?

FRENCHGLEN, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Nestled in the upper end of the Blitzen Valley with Steens Mountain in the distance, the Frenchglen Hotel awaits its perfect match – a concessionaire with business savvy to run its hotel and restaurant.

Are you the one?

Do you enjoy the charms of rural Eastern Oregon surrounded by the high desert and mountain lakes, or gazing upon glittering night skies untouched by city lights?

Maybe you’re tempted by the proximity to the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge or to the many hot springs nearby? Or is it seclusion you seek? The town of Frenchglen has a population of 12 with the next closest community, Burns, at least an hour away.

This historic hotel has a lot to offer the winning proposal.

A little history: Built in 1917, the eight-room hotel served up accommodations and hot meals to travelers and ranch visitors. Now, 106 years later, the hotel has earned its place on the National Register of Historic Places and is welcoming even more guests with the addition of Drover’s Inn, which includes 4 additional rooms to rent with private bathrooms for a total of 12 reservable rooms on the property. There is also a caretaker’s house.

Business is booming for the majority of the season (March 15 through October) followed by a closed season for quieter pursuits.

This historic hotel and adjoining properties are turnkey ready for this season. All it needs is a new concessionaire after the retirement of its longtime operator.

Still interested?

Here is what Frenchglen is seeking:

3 years business background and experience in restaurants and hotels

designated business as S-corporation or limited liability corporation to meet land lease requirements

a modern touch to grow the business online with digital reservations

management experience as they will likely need 1 to 2 employees to help with the restaurant and hotel

Frenchglen is accepting proposals online. Candidates will need to register with Oregon Buys or submit completed proposals to Winona.Butler@oprd.oregon.gov. The deadline is 2 p.m. June 2, 2023. Don’t miss your chance with this historic gem.

You can also make a visit during an open house 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 26.

Disclosure: If this is a match made in heaven, the matchmaker and property owner, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, seeks 5% of revenue and $2,400 a month to maintain the historic property and its infrastructure. Last year the business reported $418,770 in revenue.