Forest Service receiving $8.3 million in DOT emergency relief funds for road, bridge repairs

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., announced Tuesday that the U.S. Forest Service will be awarded $8,364,460 under the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Emergency Relief Program. The funding will be used for road and bridge repairs on Forest Service roads that have sustained damages from extreme weather events.

“Oregonians across the state depend on safe and reliable roads to conduct business, visit Oregon’s iconic natural wonders, and much more,” said Senator Merkley. “As we face intensifying storms and wildfires from climate chaos, ensuring these routes are accessible is crucial to protecting communities around Oregon. This funding will help the USFS keep roads clear and safe for everyone.”

“The ability to travel safely from Point A to Point B on Forest Service roads and bridges is a must for rural Oregonians, and for everybody who’s taking advantage of our state’s world-class recreation opportunities,” Wyden said. “The wildfires and extreme weather devastating Oregon in recent years have left significant damage on these thoroughfares. I’m gratified the federal government finally is investing in this rural infrastructure that’s essential to quality of life in every nook and cranny of our state.”

The USDOT Emergency Relief Program is a special program from the Highway Trust Fund for the repair or reconstruction of highways and roads on federal lands which have suffered serious damage as a result of natural disasters or catastrophic failures from an external cause. This program helps states and federal agencies pay for unusually heavy expenses resulting from extraordinary conditions.