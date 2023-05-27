Gov. Kotek orders public flags lowered in honor of Memorial Day

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Governor Tina Kotek on Friday ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff pursuant of 4 U.S.C. 7m and the President's Proclamation, on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, 2023, from 12:01 a.m. until noon.

“I am honored to invite Oregonians to post tributes to our fallen service members and take solace this Memorial Day in their sacrifice and contributions, which are felt in communities across our state and our nation,” Governor Kotek said.