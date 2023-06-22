Oregon Senate votes to ban TikTok on govt.-owned devices; bill now heads to governor

Knopp, Levy co-chief sponsors of measure

SALEM, Ore. – Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp (R-Bend) carried House Bill 3127 A on the Senate floor Wednesday, a measure banning TikTok on government-owned devices. It passed unanimously.

The federal government and 29 states have banned TikTok on government devices. TikTok represents a significant privacy and security concern to state government and Oregonians more broadly, measure supporters said.

“The issue of maintaining cybersecurity is bipartisan and necessary; it’s an issue that impacts all Oregonians. House Bill 3127 is the product of a bicameral group of Democrat and Republican legislators who recognized that Oregon must act on this urgent issue,” said Knopp, co-chief sponsor of the bill.

“This bill will protect Oregonians' privacy and strengthen the cybersecurity of state government devices. We now have another powerful tool to safeguard Oregonians from evolving national security risks,” said Representative Ben Bowman (D-Tigard), who introduced and co-chief sponsored the bill.

“This is an important step for the state of Oregon’s cybersecurity. We must take significant measures to make sure we have tools and policies that recognize the power and vulnerabilities inherit in certain social media platforms,” said Representative Emerson Levy (D-Bend), co-chief sponsor of the bill.

House Bill 3127 now awaits a signature from the Governor.