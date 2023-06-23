Skip to Content
Willamette National Forest reduces Cedar Creek Fire closure area; several campgrounds, trailheads reopen

Clouds of smoke tower over Cedar Creek Fire as it exploded in size in early September
Cedar Creek Fire/Facebook
Published 2:29 PM

Pacific Crest Trail also open for thru hikers

OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Willamette National Forest announced Friday that it will be reducing the closure order for the Cedar Creek Fire area on the Middle Fork Ranger District.

The new closure order will be in effect on June 25 through March 23, 2024, unless rescinded or modified sooner.

The sites that are open under the new order include: Shadow Bay Campground, South Waldo Shelter, South Waldo Trailhead, Fuji Mtn Trailhead, North Fork Trailhead, Bunchgrass Trail, Huckleberry Flats OHV Staging Area, Verdun Trailhead, and High Divide Trailhead.

The Pacific Crest Trail is also now open and accessible for thru hikers.

Campgrounds and recreation sites that will remain closed include North Waldo Campground, Islet Campground, Harrelson Horse Campground, Blair Lake Campground, Huckleberry Lookout and Huckleberry Lake. 

For the complete list of recreation sites and roads included in the Cedar Creek Fire closure order, visit the website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/willamette/alerts-notices/?cid=fseprd552029.

Visitors should “Know Before You Go,” as fire area closures from this year and previous years remain in effect. Check road and weather conditions before heading out,m as well as letting someone know your travel plans.

