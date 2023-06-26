Oregon to receive $689 million in federal funding for broadband infrastructure, more access to high-speed internet

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Tina Kotek announced Monday that the National Telecommunications and Information Administration will be allocating $688.9 million to Oregon to help improve access to affordable, high-speed, reliable internet in unserved and underserved communities across Oregon.

The funding allocation will be used to develop and deploy the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program from President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law. The Biden Administration’s announcement can be found here.

“Access to quality internet in 2023 is critical to a community’s local economy," Governor Kotek said. “This substantial investment in Oregon’s broadband infrastructure will help to remedy the digital divide in rural, unserved, and underserved communities across the state, ensuring that Oregonians are able to access telehealth, business opportunities, education, and so much more.

“I want to thank the Biden Administration, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, and Congress for this investment. I also want to give a special thanks to Secretary Gina Raimondo, Senator Ron Wyden, and Oregon’s Broadband Office for their efforts to ensure that Oregon gets their fair share of the resources through advocating for maps that accurately depict our state’s broadband needs.”

“High-speed Internet is essential to our daily lives, but too many communities across our state lack access to reliable, affordable, high speed broadband speeds. We’re changing that,” said Sophorn Cheang, Director, Business Oregon. “I’m grateful to the Biden-Harris Administration for this historic nearly $690 million investment for Oregon, that will enable our State to increase access to quality, affordable, high speed internet for our unserved and underserved communities.”

The Broadband Office is currently in the planning and development phase of their BEAD and Digital Equity (DE) programming.

Business Oregon’s Broadband Office is currently seeking community input as the agency readies a five-year action plan and initial proposal to map out how to use this funding. Input via the surveys and meetings will be crucial to inform the plan and gather information about specific barriers, needs, and opportunities related to high-speed internet access. For more information on how to participate, click here.

Merkley: Nearly $700 Million Coming to Oregon to Enhance Broadband Access Across the State

Washington, D.C. – Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley today applauded the news that a total of $688,914,932.17 in Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program funding is heading to Oregon. These new federal investments—which are part of President Biden’s Internet For All program—will help ensure Americans in every corner of the country have the opportunity to be connected. The projects funded by these grants will help provide individuals, families, and businesses the devices and resources they need to benefit from affordable and reliable high-speed internet.

“I have been a longtime supporter of internet access and equity and ensuring all individuals, families, and businesses have access to affordable, reliable, high-speed internet wherever they live,” said Senator Merkley. “These investments are huge for Oregonians in every corner of the state, and especially in rural Oregon. Increasing access to broadband and internet-enabled devices means better, stronger, more connected communities.”

The investments from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program are delivered through the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) which is funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The program provides over $42.45 billion across the country to expand high-speed internet access by investing in planning, infrastructure deployment, and adoption programs. This latest funding brings the total amount invested in high-speed internet access in Oregon to over $1 billion since President Joe Biden took office.

In today’s increasingly interconnected society, high-speed internet is more important than ever to accessing job and business opportunities, education, and telehealth services. Rural communities have too often been left behind in broadband development, and this funding is another important step towards delivering high-speed internet across rural Oregon.

The White House Oregon fact sheet on these investments can be found here.



