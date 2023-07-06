Two state agencies partner to add more early education facilities at affordable housing developments

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) and the Department of Early Learning and Care (DELC), announce a groundbreaking partnership to address the pressing need for quality Early Care and Education (ECE) facilities and affordable housing in Oregon.

This partnership, known as Build Up Oregon, is partially supported by a $10 million investment, allocated by House Bill 5011, and it will support co-locating ECE facilities and affordable housing.

Build Up Oregon initially aims to create or preserve 600 ECE slots by supporting co-location with affordable housing developments. Increased ECE slots will help low-income families access early education, provide economic development opportunities, and strengthen communities.

Build Up Oregon will use the expertise of Craft3 and three other Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) – Low Income Investment Fund (LIIF), Micro Enterprise Services of Oregon (MESO) , and Network for Oregon Affordable Housing (NOAH) – to leverage existing best practices and develop and test new models to address the complex challenge of supporting both ECE and affordable housing. The CDFIs are currently beginning a six- to nine-month planning phase to develop program specifics and determine how best to support ECE providers in Oregon.

Highlighting the importance of this initiative, OCHS Director Andrea Bell said, “As Oregonians, we all have a story. Beyond our seen and unseen differences, we are anchored in shared values and common basic needs. With many Oregon families and communities struggling to make ends meet to afford housing and quality childcare, we knew it was necessary for OHCS to take historic action to leverage our resources in a new way. In partnership with state and local leaders, Build-Up Oregon will create and preserve at least 600 childcare spaces.”

The grant agreement between OHCS and Craft3 was signed on June 23, marking the official commencement of this initiative. Once the planning phase is complete, Build Up Oregon is intended to:

Provide technical assistance to ECE operators and affordable housing developers to ensure a strong and beneficial union between the two disciplines.

Broker relationships between ECE providers and housing developers to identify potential collaboration opportunities and facilitate direct communication.

Offer financial support, including grants and loans, to ECE providers and developers seeking to build or expand operations within or adjacent to affordable housing developments.

“The advantages for families of bringing affordable housing and early learning together are clear,” said DELC Director Alyssa Chatterjee. “This partnership between OHCS and DELC is an important example of how housing policies can have a direct effect on the well-being of young children and families and, as we become a new agency, we are excited to continue bringing this joint expertise to the work ahead.”

To stay informed and receive updates on this transformative initiative, visit the OHCS website or DELC website . Regular updates will be provided through emailed Technical Advisories.

El comunicado de prensa en español