Oregon Lottery’s Power Ball, Mega Millions jackpots soar simultaneously

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregonians have two growing options when it comes to jackpot games: Powerball, which now stands at $875 million and Mega Millions, which has climbed to $560 million.

Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing produced a $150,000 winner purchased in Cottage Grove and a $50,000 winner purchased in Lincoln City.

This is only the third time ever that both Powerball and Mega Millions have advertised jackpots above $500 million simultaneously. It happened previously in 2021, when the Powerball climbed to $731.1 million, while Mega Millions was $1.05 billion and in 2018, when Powerball reached $687.8 million and Mega Millions was $1.537 billion.

Since the Powerball jackpot run up began in April, the Oregon Lottery has sold close to $17 million in tickets. Mega Millions sales are over $7 million since the jackpot was last hit on April 18. Approximately a third of sales from both games will be returned to state beneficiaries to support economic development, education, veteran services, state parks and more.

Retailers who sell lottery tickets also earn commissions from the boost in ticket sales and bonus payments for lower tier wins. For instance, an Oregon retailer who sells a $1 million ticket would earn a $10,000 bonus.

Powerball is a multi-state jackpot operated by 44 states, plus the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The largest prize won in Oregon was a $340 million jackpot in 2005. Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Oregon Lottery recommends that you always sign the back of your ticket to ensure you can claim your prize. In the event of winning a jackpot, players should consult with a trusted financial planner or similar professional to develop a plan for their winnings. Players have a year to claim their prize.

Since the Oregon Lottery began selling tickets on April 25, 1985, it has earned nearly $15 billion for economic development, public education, outdoor school, state parks, veteran services, and watershed enhancements. For more information on the Oregon Lottery visit www.oregonlottery.org.