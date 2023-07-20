Someone in LA hit the big $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot, but Oregon had 7 sizable prize winners

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Wednesday’s $1.08 billion Powerball run ended with a jackpot ticket being sold in Los Angeles, but Oregonians weren’t left out. The third-largest Powerball jackpot in history also generated seven prize winners in Oregon.

Those winners include:

A $100,000 winner in Portland

Three $50,000 winners in Portland

Two $50,000 winners in Beaverton

A $50,000 winner in Oregon City

At the same time, the Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow and is projected to be $720 million for Friday’s drawing — the fifth-largest in the game’s history. With this week’s Powerball jackpot, it’s only the third time the run-up of Powerball and Mega Millions were simultaneously above $500 million.

Powerball sales tend to double or nearly double as the jackpot approaches and surpasses the $1 billion mark. Ticket purchases are more than 10 times those experienced at beginning jackpot levels. Approximately a third of sales from both games in Oregon will be returned to state beneficiaries to support economic development, education, veteran services, state parks and more.

Oregon retailers who sell lottery tickets also earn commissions from the boost in ticket sales and bonus payments for lower tier wins. For instance, an Oregon retailer who sells a $1 million ticket would earn a $10,000 bonus.

Powerball is a multi-state jackpot operated by 44 states, plus the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The largest prize won in Oregon was a $340 million jackpot in 2005. Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Oregon Lottery recommends that you always sign the back of your ticket to ensure you can claim your prize. In the event of winning a jackpot, players should consult with a trusted financial planner or similar professional to develop a plan for their winnings. Players have a year to claim their prize.

Since the Oregon Lottery began selling tickets on April 25, 1985, it has earned nearly $15 billion for economic development, public education, outdoor school, state parks, veteran services, and watershed enhancements. For more information on the Oregon Lottery visit www.oregonlottery.org.