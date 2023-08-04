US Wildlife Service lethally removes four wolves from NE Oregon pack due to ‘chronic’ livestock depredation

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Four wolves from the Five Points Pack in northeast Oregon's Union County have been lethally removed by the USDA Wildlife Service in response to chronic depredation of livestock, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said Friday.

The wolves (two adult females, one adult male and a yearling female) were removed on four separate days in late July and early August on the forest allotment of one of the producers impacted, under the terms of the permit. Now that the four wolves have been removed, the permit is no longer in effect, the agency said.

Additionally, ODFW has authorized lethal removal of up to two chronically depredating wolves from the Lookout Mtn Pack, in Baker County.

A producer requested the permit after five confirmed depredations in the AKWA (Area of Known Wolf Activity) since January, with the most recent confirmed on July 26.

The permit allows the producer or their agent (including USDA Wildlife Services at their request) to take up to two wolves on private land pastures or BLM allotments where their livestock are present. The permit is valid until Nov. 15, 2023, while cattle are present or until two wolves are removed, whichever comes first.

The producers impacted by wolf depredations have been using range riders, aerial surveillance, and changes in calving timing.

The Lookout Mtn Pack is currently estimated at up to four wolves (yearlings and adults). No reproduction has been documented in 2023, ODFW said.

All Wolf Plan rules regarding lethal removal permits are in effect for this permit, including that ODFW did not identify any wolf attractants on the properties.

Another update about the permit will be posted if the two wolves are removed, after Nov. 15 if less than two wolves are removed, or the permit is extended.