Klamath County’s 2,100-acre Golden Fire, which destroyed dozens of homes, reaches full containment

BONANZA, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Golden Fire that broke out on July 22 about 9 miles north of Bonanza in Klamath County and destroyed nearly 50 homes reached full containment Saturday evening. The fire burned 2,137 acres and its cause remains under investigation, officials said Sunday.

Firefighters will be patrolling the fire and conduct daily checks in the coming days and weeks, the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership said in its final report on the blaze.

"Wildfire can leave hazards directly after and for months following," they said. "The public is advised to avoid the fire area for public safety and use extreme caution when returning home."

Klamath and Lake county landowners are urged to follow local and fire department burning regulations. Conditions are extreme and any new start can spread rapidly, officials warned..

Visit http://scofmp.org/ for the most up-to-date fire information and regulations.