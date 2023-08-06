Three people, pet killed in Scappoose house fire

SCAPPOOSE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Three people and a pet were killed in a house fire in Scappoose early Sunday morning, fire officials said.

The Scappoose Fire District responded around 3:30 a.m. to the house fire in the 26000 block of NW St. Helens Road, finding the residence three-quarters involved in the blaze, officials said. Scappoose is about 22 miles northwest of Portland.

Firefighters starting their attack were alerted to victims still in a back bedroom. They broke out a bedroom window and removed two people and a pet, all of whom did not survive. A third person was believed to still be inside, and fire officials told KGW their remains were later located and removed.

Several agencies assisted in response to the fire. The cause is under investigation.